November 20, 2019 Penny Bradbury, 76, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Danielle and Thomas. Penny is survived by her son, Thomas Bradbury and wife, Nancy, and their children, Sara, Alex and Isaac; and daughter, Danielle Bishop and husband, Sonny, and their children, Haleigh, Owen and Mac. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the family receiving friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

