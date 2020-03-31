March 30, 2020 Henry J. Brabham IV of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was the founder and owner of Brabham Petroleum Company, operated numerous Lancer Marts and three truck stops in the Roanoke Valley, and was the founder and longtime owner of the Lancerlot Sports Complex in Vinton. Henry was the proud founder of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL), which awards the regular season champion with the Brabham Cup. He owned three of the league's founding teams. Henry graduated from The Citadel and was a veteran of the Korean War with the Army Combat Engineers. He was also a longtime member of the 51st National Guard Division. Henry was the former mayor of the town of Vinton. He was a longtime Freemason and member of both the York Rite and the Kazim Shrine Temple. Henry was a 55-year member of the Vinton Lions Club, a member of the American Legion, and a member of Barnhardt Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Brabham; and sister, JoAnn Honeycutt. Surviving are his loving wife of 26 years, Sarah Brabham; a son, Hank Brabham and wife, Sharon; two grandchildren, Brian and Laura; and three great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Jonathan and Elizabeth. Also surviving are four children by marriage to Sarah, Amanda, Ed, Lisa and John; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren including a special great-granddaughter, Brielle; and a number of nieces and nephews. The family wish to express their appreciation to Henry's caregivers, Kay Miller, Cynthia Stout and Jordan Bennett, as well as the entire staff of Intrepid Hospice for their loyal and devoted care. Funeral services will be private with a public celebration of Henry's life taking place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to a favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
