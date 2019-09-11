BOYD Zula Allene McGrady September 7, 2019 Zula Allene McGrady Boyd, 83 of Willis, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold C Boyd; parents, Granville and Cabell McGrady; and brothers, James Everett McGrady and Royal McGrady. She is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, Ron and Liz Boyd , Ricky and Rita Boyd, Randy and Kristin Boyd; daughters & sons-in-law, Yvonne and Chuck Parkhurst, Yvette and Steve Harris, Annette and Allen Weddle; Sisters-in-law, Nadine Akers, Darlene Farmer; 12 grandchildren and their spouses; and 19 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Willis Full Gospel Church with the Rev. Joe Cox, Phillip Cox, and Greg Cox officiating. Interment will follow in the Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends from Noon to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
