June 8, 1940 January 3, 2020 The residents of the Roanoke and New River valleys are hereby informed that Vada Lee Boyd concluded her life this past Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born at Woolwine, Virginia, on June 8, 1940, the daughter of Nelice and Bedie Boyd. She is survived by her nephews and nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, and by the numerous students she taught over her life. A graduate of Woolwine High School, Ferrum College and Radford State Teacher's College in 1962, Vada will best be remembered by the community for her 40 years of service to Pulaski County teaching, as Head of the English and Computer departments, and finished by serving as Assistant Principal at Pulaski County High School. She will also be remembered for her service and dedication to First Baptist Church of Radford, Virginia, in her term as Church Treasurer and as a member of the Fellowship of Deacons. Private burial in family cemetery. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Radford Virginia. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to the Church.
