April 21, 1939 August 19, 2019 After a brave fight with cancer, on Monday morning, August 19, 2019, Robert Franklin (Bob) Boyd, of Roanoke, Va., passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ while holding hands with his high school sweetheart and dedicated wife of 60 years, Charlotte Ann Boyd. Bob was born on April 21, 1939, in Northfork, W.Va., and grew up in Elkhorn, W.Va. He met and married Charlotte in 1959 after enlisting in the United States Air Force. Bob and Charlotte enjoyed 60 years of marriage and had three children, Tim (Coco), Kevin (Marybeth) and Karen Baker-Boyd. Bob worked tirelessly in the delivery industry to support his family for over 35 years where he accumulated over three million miles of safe operation before retiring. During his retirement, he became a devoted member of Bonsack Baptist Church where he developed a passion for working with the youth of the church for over 15 years. Bob is survived by his wife; three children; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Bonsack Baptist Church with the Rev. Danny Querin officiating. Afterwards, there will be a short graveside consecration followed by a remembrance meal for the family. The family will be receiving friends for visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Oakey's Funeral Home - East Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
