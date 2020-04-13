May 30, 1939 April 9, 2020 Lucille "Lou" Mae Baldwin Boyd of Salem, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Vinton. Lou was a beautician-hairdresser with her own shop/business in Salem, previously before moving to Salem/Valley she had her own business in Richhlands, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Natham Baldwin and Exie May Whited of S.W. Va.; a sister and brother, Ruth and Roger Baldwin; and son, Gregory Marvin Boyd of Salem. She is survived by her son, Timothy "Tim" Ralph Boyd of Salem; sister, Nancy Loveen Johnson of Pounding Mill, Va; brother, Raymond "R.C." Boyd of Dovan, Va.; two grandchildren, Chastity and Noah; as well as her special and loving friend, George R. Horne "Ronnie". At her request no public services will be held. She asked that her friends and relatives instead remember her the way she was, instead of shedding tears over her death. She has made her way home to a better place and is now resting with her savior in heaven. Special Thanks to the staff of Lewis gale 5th floor West, Berkshire Nursing Home & Rehab., and Good Samaritan Hospice. Online Condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at, www.johnmoakey.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Editorial: Your $1,200 stimulus check is a lot less than what other people are getting
-
Christiansburg's Marketplace announces some tenants; still no anchor store
-
Northam signs history-making batch of gun control bills
-
Weather Journal: Winterlike pattern emerging for mid-April
-
COVID-19 death count reaches 32 at Henrico County nursing facility
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.