May 30, 1939 April 9, 2020 Lucille "Lou" Mae Baldwin Boyd of Salem, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Vinton. Lou was a beautician-hairdresser with her own shop/business in Salem, previously before moving to Salem/Valley she had her own business in Richhlands, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Natham Baldwin and Exie May Whited of S.W. Va.; a sister and brother, Ruth and Roger Baldwin; and son, Gregory Marvin Boyd of Salem. She is survived by her son, Timothy "Tim" Ralph Boyd of Salem; sister, Nancy Loveen Johnson of Pounding Mill, Va; brother, Raymond "R.C." Boyd of Dovan, Va.; two grandchildren, Chastity and Noah; as well as her special and loving friend, George R. Horne "Ronnie". At her request no public services will be held. She asked that her friends and relatives instead remember her the way she was, instead of shedding tears over her death. She has made her way home to a better place and is now resting with her savior in heaven. Special Thanks to the staff of Lewis gale 5th floor West, Berkshire Nursing Home & Rehab., and Good Samaritan Hospice. Online Condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at, www.johnmoakey.com.

