July 8, 1953 May 31, 2020 Janice Thomas Boyd, 66, of Roanoke, Va., slept away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born on July 8, 1953, to the late St. Paul Thomas and Bethel Miller Thomas. Janice was a graduate of Lucy Addison High School and Virginia Western Community College. She was employed for many years as a church administrative assistant and caretaker for the elderly. She loved cats, all puzzles, reading, classical music; and especially all things Johnny Depp and walking barefoot on the beach. Janice was also predeceased by her son, Jason T Boyd; two brothers, Tony and Joe Thomas; and sister, Delores T. Hunter (February 29, 2020). She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted children, Felicia Robinson and Michael D. Boyd Jr.; three grandchildren, Dominique and Tiara Robinson and Anise McBride; sister, Connie Thomas; her girls, Tracey Thomas-Tittley, Ebonii and Peri Wilson; her guys, Chris Thomas, Kevin (Carla) Thomas and Tyler Hunter; as well as extended family near and far. Janice will be truly missed by many friends and especially family. Rest Well. A Memorial Celebration will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Boyd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.