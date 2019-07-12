BOYD Gary Cooper July 10, 2019 Gary Cooper Boyd, 79, of Fancy Gap, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Hillsville. Arrangements by Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel.

