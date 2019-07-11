BOYD Clifford Earl July 8, 2019 Clifford Earl Boyd, 65, of Indian Valley, Va., left this life to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, July 8, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Okley Boyd. He is survived by the love of his life, Ann Hylton Boyd. Also surviving are the greatest children in the world, Angela (Dr. Mark) Munzinger, Elizabeth (Larry) Gravely, Crystal (David) Pratt, April Boyd, Jasmine Boyd, and Benjamin (Katherine) Boyd; special step-son, Chris Eavey. He takes great pleasure in spoiling his 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother and best friend, Goldie Boyd; sisters, Martha (Charlie) Allen, Hazel Radford, Linda (Greg) Fountaine, and Brenda (Derwin) Epperly; many nieces, nephews, and friends; and the hundreds of children and teens he and Ann have collected over the years. Clifford was a Life Member of Floyd County Fire Department, Station 4 and a 37 year Active Life Member of the Floyd County Volunteer Rescue Squad. It was always his joy to be of service to his community. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Bentley and Pastor Harvey Carico officiating. Interment will follow in the Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to the Floyd County Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 257, Floyd, Va. 24091 or the Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department, Station 4, PO Box 33, Floyd, Va. 24091. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.