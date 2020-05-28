September 29, 1933 May 25, 2020 Cleo Edward Boyd, 86, of Salem, Va., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 25, 2020. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, in Salem. Per the family's wishes, all other services, including interment at Sherwood Memorial Park, will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made to Faith Baptist Church, C/O the Cleo Boyd fund, 900 8th St, Salem, VA 24153. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

