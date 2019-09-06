BOWYER, Mathew Justice February 9, 1926 - September 4, 2019 Mr. Mathew Justice Bowyer of Roanoke, Va., passed peacefully, at the age of 93 years old, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, after a brief illness. "Mat" was born on February 9, 1926 in Covington, Va. to the late Mathew Wilson and Gertrude Ellen (Tolley) Bowyer. Mat Bowyer proudly served in the United States Army in World War II, stationed first in the Philippines and then in Japan. After serving in the Army, Mat worked in the U.S. Postal Service at National Airport and then at Dulles Airport. After retiring from the Postal Service, Mat worked as a real estate agent in Northern Virginia, wrote several books, including a history of the U.S. Postal Service titled "They Carried the Mail", wrote a column in Linn's Stamp News, and other freelance articles. Mathew Bowyer is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Virginia Anne (Austin) Bowyer; a son, Kevin Wilson Bowyer; daughter-in-law, Susan Jane (Suddath) Bowyer; two grandsons, Mathew Ross Bowyer and James Wilson Bowyer, all of South Bend, Ind.; a daughter, Karen Bowyer-Treadway and son-in-law, Carver Treadway of Vinton, Va.; sister, Mabel (Jack) Hice of South Carolina, and sister-in-law, Hazel Austin of South Carolina. The family will have a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family urges a donation to your local Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Loving Funeral Home; www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com.
