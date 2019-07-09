July 7, 2019 Ella Mae (Miss Ellie) Bowyer, 83, of Chamblissburg, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Funeral Services will be at noon on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment will follow at Parrish Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

