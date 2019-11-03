BOWMAN Shirley Korn July 2, 1924 November 1, 2019 Shirley Korn Bowman, 95, of Daleville, passed away November 1, 2019. Shirley was born in Newark, New Jersey July 2, 1924 and lived at the Jersey Shore teaching second grade in the Toms River School System for many years before moving to Daleville in 1988. She moved to The Glebe in 2016. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 1997; and her brothers, Alfred and Pete. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Nancy Womack of Daleville, and Barbara and Frank Eckley of Bandon, Oregon; two grandchildren, Jeff (Machelle) and Susan; three great-grandchildren, Ashlea, Lauren, and John; brother, George Korn (Thomas); sister, Mary Cherry (Tom); and special friend, Virginia Newcomb. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and her friends at The Glebe and in the prayer shawl ministry at St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville with the Rev. Dr. Justin White officiating. Burial will be at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, 4 to 6 p.m. Those wishing to make a contribution, please consider The Glebe Benevolent Fund, 200 The Glebe Boulevard, Daleville, VA 24083 or St. Mark's United Methodist Church Building Fund, 19 Cedar Ridge Drive, Daleville, VA 24083. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

