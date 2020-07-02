September, 1928 June 21, 2020 Horace "Bo" Bowman concluded his 91-year adventure on earth on Tuesday, June 21st, 2020, the longest day of the year. He enjoyed a full life of travel, learning, entertaining, and occasional mischief. He was larger than life and impossible to sum up; his absence is deeply felt and a bittersweet reminder of life's precious brevity. Bo was born in Wirtz, Virginia in 1928 in the brick farmhouse his great-grandparents built and that still stands today. His parents, John Bowman and Delia Sink, moved with him to Dayton, Ohio shortly thereafter. Throughout his childhood he returned to Wirtz almost every summer where he worked on his grandparents' farms and bonded with his cousins. The strong connections he formed with nature and with his community during these summers laid the foundation for a libertarian worldview in which individual freedom and social responsibility are inseparable; local communities are best left to self-govern; and hard work in nature provides the best education. In Dayton, he excelled at academics, sports, and leadership while also caring for his two younger siblings, Don and Joyce. Growing up during World War II and the Great Depression were defining and he was a frugal patriot throughout his life. As a high school senior he received a scholarship to Harvard College where he studied Russian history, played football, ran track, and was an Army ROTC cadet. He was commissioned upon graduation in 1950 and served in the Army for most of four years, including a 1.5-year deployment to the Korean War as an interrogation officer. Readjusting to civilian life in the late 1950's was a challenge but eventually led him to the Thunderbird School of Global Management, where he harnessed his love for travel to begin a career in international business. During a flight to Japan he wooed a flight attendant named Yasuko; she became his life partner in 1969 when they married in Tokyo. His entrepreneurship led him and his family to a peripatetic life lived in Japan, California, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Missouri, Greece, and Cyprus, among others, but he always returned to the state he considered home. Since 1998 he lived in various parts of Virginia including Arlington, Charlottesville, and finally, Wirtz. Bo was irreverent, philosophical, athletic, loyal, generous, caring, independent, and firey. Some of our fondest memories of him are also the simplest, jumping in and out of heated pools to roll in the snow in our bathing suits – his renegade version of a 'Finnish sauna' experience; trudging up to the ancient Acropolis during a 110-degree heatwave; hiking the John Muir trail together for three weeks when he turned 71; gazing up at the Milky Way whenever it was visible; eating pickled kippers on the street after visiting the Rijkes Museum; countless summer road trips with pit stops at every civil war battlefield he could find, his cigar smoke wafting through the car "to help stay awake!"; dinner parties of his lavish roast meats and opinionated lectures on global history and politics; incessant photo ops; messy crab-feasts on the Chesapeake Bay; gardening and rabbit hunting to "protect the lettuce!"; sprucing up the house to loud classical music to make it "cozy" for the holidays; even now, we'll never forget sifting through his lifetime's worth of papers, notes, and reflections. He was always one to leave a mark and never one to discard. He had a weakness for buying sweatshirts-as-souvenirs, books, calendars, and cigars; he loved Bowman Brothers bourbon, German beer, writing letters and keeping in touch; he strived to stay active, bicycling into his 90's; he loathed protocol, regulations, and "technology." He went quickly and unexpectedly in the end and he wasn't ready to go. His absence leaves a void as enormous as his presence and we really miss him. Bo is survived by his wife of 51 years, Yasuko; his two daughters, Yukiko and Kimiko; and three grandchildren, Kayley, Kaito, and Sora; in addition to countless friends in Wirtz and throughout the world. Bo requested no viewing or service so a simple celebration of his life was held on Saturday, June 25, 2020, at the Wirtz farmhouse where his life began. For those who would like to make a small donation in his honor, he was a great supporter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (heroes.vfw.org) and loved the Sierra's John Muir Trail (https://jmtwilderness.org/donate/). Thank you to Carolyn, Kendra, Brenda, and Rachel, whose care allowed him to age independently at home. Thank you also to his close relatives and friends in Wirtz -- Wylena and Wayne, Riley and Judy, Roy and Joanne, and Josh and Teresa, among others. Our dad felt so supported and loved by you these last few years. We are immeasurably grateful to everyone who made his quality of life so high until the very end. "We shall not cease from exploration And the end of all our exploring Will be to arrive where we started And know the place for the first time." – TS Eliot
