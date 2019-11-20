BOWMAN Earl Herbert November 18, 2019 Earl Herbert Bowman, 68, of Dublin, Va., passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at this home. Born February 13, 1951 in Tazewell, Va., he was the son of the late Earl Herbert Bowman & Margaret Jane Jones Bowman. Earl was a United States Army veteran. He is survived by his children, Jonathan Bowman of Roanoke, Va., Sara (Eric) Peters of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Twins, Amanda and Belle Bowman, Jasmine Bowman, Jocelyn Hatfield, Abigail Hatfield,Parker Peters; sister, Mary Lou (Ronnie) Lawson of Salem, Va.; brothers, David Bowman of Dublin, Va., Jeffery (Sharon) Bowman of Tazewell, Va.; best friend, "Boomer" Bowman. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with the Rev. Mike Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery, Dublin. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening, November 21, 2019 at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
