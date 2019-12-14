December 12, 2019 Zilphia B. Bowling, age 85, of Rocky Mount, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ada and William Bryant; sister, Elzina Winemaster; and brother, Chester Bryant. She is survived her husband, Herbert H. Bowling; sister, Ester Jones; sons, Wes and Gary Bowling and his wife, Susan. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Claire Bowling, Kylie Bowling, Mason Bowling, Kristen Bowling and Ericka Solano; and her many friends. Zilphia love spending time with her grandkids, gardening, flowers, knitting, crocheting and dancing. Zilphia was a lifelong member of New Life Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, prepared meals for events and served God. She was a great wife, mother, and grandmother with a heart of gold. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, with Pastor David McNew officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

