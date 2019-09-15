September 11, 2019 Larry Alan (Mustard) Bowling, 49, of Moneta, Va., celebrated his first day in Heaven on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was preceded in death his father, Wally Heins; and two brothers, Brian Heins and Freddy Heins. Alan worked for Eagle Express as a truck driver. He belonged to a group called "Rollin Muddy." He and his family and friends loved "muddin" on his side by side RZR. Alan loved to laugh, he cracked jokes and made others laugh. Alan also was always willing to lend a hand. He was both an avid Jeff Gordon and Washington Redskins fan. Alan is survived by his wife, Brandy Bowling; mother, Dorothy "Dot" Heins; father, Bobby Bowling; sisters, Penny Mason (Timothy) and Lisa McGraw (Michael); brothers, David William Heins and Bobby Bowling Jr.; his four children, Jessica Farris, Nicole Bowling, Kayla Herron and Anthony Herron; two grandchildren, Rowan Holmes and Mariskah Holmes; numerous nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends. His family will gather at Oakey's Vinton Chapel at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, to receive friends, followed by a Celebration of his Life at 3 p.m. Ted Sutton will officiate. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
