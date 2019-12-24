Kenneth Bowles, 86, of Roanoke, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Arrangements by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, 540-389-5441..
Bowles, Kenneth
Service information
Dec 26
First Visitation
Thursday, December 26, 2019
12:00PM-2:00PM
Central United Methodist Church
428 South College Avenue
Salem, VA 24153
Dec 26
Service
Thursday, December 26, 2019
2:00PM
Central United Methodist Church
428 South College Avenue
Salem, VA 24153
