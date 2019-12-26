Bowles Kenneth Ray July 22, 1933 December 21, 2019 Kenneth Ray Bowles, 86, of Salem, went to meet his Lord and reunite with Norma, his loving wife of 63 years on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born in Salem, a son of the late Emmett and Gertrude Wilson Bowles and had been an area resident all of his life. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and retired as an inspector from General Electric following many years of service. He enjoyed reading his Bible, and listening to music, but mostly spent his time caring for his beloved wife and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a brother, Donald Lee Bowles. He is survived by three daughters, Nancy A. Harrison and husband, Roger, Sharon Price and husband, Scott, and Susan Beaton; brother, Robert W. Bowles; sister, Doris June Barba and husband, Gill; grandchildren, Lee Harrison, Ben Harrison, Brittney Franklin and husband, Travis, Taylor Price, Amber Dodd and husband Steve, Ashley Soard and husband, Justin; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Lillian Bohon Bowles; brother-in-law, Otis Johnson and wife, Mamie; a special niece, Tammy Dunn; and numerous other family members. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Central United Methodist Church. Pastor Brian Buckles will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service, beginning at 12 p.m. at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central UMC 428 College Ave. Salem, VA 24153 or to the American Cancer Society 2840 Electric Rd. Suite 106A Roanoke, VA 24018. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
