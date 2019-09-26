BOWLES Judy Kessler October 17, 1934 September 23, 2019 Judy Kessler Bowles, 84, of Boones Mill, Va., died Monday, September 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Lee Bowles Jr. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday September 27, 2019 at Fairmont Baptist Church. with Pastor Tom Nester officiating. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

