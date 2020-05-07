May 1, 2020 Janet M Bowles, 81, of Roanoke Virginia, celebrated her first day in heaven on May 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Helen Musselman; her brother, Ralph Musselman; and her sister, Betty Short. Janet is serviced by her brother, Paul Musselman; sister, Evelyn Robertson; her three daughters, Georgana Thurston, Kathleen Culwell, and Martha Hall; as well as her four granddaughters, Amanda Coleman, Kristin Wise, Allison Hall and Kira Wise.

