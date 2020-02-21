May 19, 1923 February 19, 2020 Hogie Smith Bowles, 96, of Ripplemead, Va., departed her life on earth for her eternal home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, three months shy of her May 19, 1923 birthday and six years, one month since her husband of 64 years, Billy J. Bowles passed on January 19, 2014. Hogie was also preceded in death by her parents, Early Burton Smith and Veda Southern Smith. Her daddy passed when Hogie was only 16 years old and also a daughter-in-law, Joan Barker Bowles, Jerry's wife, preceded her in death. Born in Giles county, Va. and raised at Eggleston, Hogie graduated from Eggleston High School and had lettered in basketball. She attended Bluefield State College and worked in an office at the Celanese Corp. in Narrows. After marriage and starting a family, she gave up her office job becoming a homemaker but still worked on and off in retail sales. Hogie left Eggleston to live in Pearisburg and later in Marion, Fairlawn, Dublin and then back home to Giles County and Ripplemead. She was raised in the Methodist Faith having been a member of the Eggleston United Methodist Church, Fairlawn United Methodist Church, Pearisburg United Methodist Church and finally the Edgewood United Methodist Church at Ripplemead. Hogie loved family and her dear Lord and Savior. She loved reading with an extensive library of religious books. Early years of her life, she and Bill rode together on his Harley-Davidson. Then their interest grew into NASCAR. They traveled to all the NASCAR tracks on the east coast and all through her life from when her boys were little, were vacations from Tennessee to Florida. After Bill retired from Norfolk Southern as a Roadmaster, they also traveled on numerous Sunshine Bus Tours. While living in Fairlawn and Dublin, Hogie volunteered at Radford Community Hospital and later at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. She had acquired a total of 8,000 hours of volunteer service. Hogie was taken care of from April 2019 until her passing by Janetta Collins, caregiver. Janetta gave excellent care as if Hogie was her own mother. The family was blessed to have someone that gave many hours, seven days a week, to the care of Hogie. Thank you Janetta. Hogie had a dear friend that was a neighbor in Pearisburg where she lived in the 70 and 80's. Upon her return to Giles County, Hogie renewed that friendship with many, many visits by that dear friend, always bring her a loaf of homemade bread. That friend is Perk Givens. Hogie is survived by two sons, Jerry Wayne Bowles and Billy Dale Bowles; and her grandson, Brad Bowles all of Ripplemead. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Edgewood United Methodist Church in Ripplemead with Pastor Pam Sutherland and Pastor Shahn Wilburn of Riverview Baptist Church will be officiating. The family will receive friends at the Edgewood United Methodist Church Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. Music and song will be provided by associate Pastor Terry and Gayle Easter of Riverview Baptist Church. Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Norfolk Southern to cut operations in Roanoke
-
CASEY: Not exactly 'Last Call at Mac and Bob's'
-
Mountain Valley Pipeline extension clears environmental review by FERC
-
An orphaned bear cub in Virginia was rescued after a dog gently carried it home
-
Sen. John Edwards, 3 other Democrats join 6 Republicans to stop assault weapons bill for this year
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.