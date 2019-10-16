October 14, 2019 Betty Dooley Bowles, 83, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Stella Dooley; her husband, Harry H. Bowles; and her two brothers, Harry J. Dooley and J. Garland Dooley. Surviving are her children, Jeff Bowles and wife, Sandy; daughter and caregiver, Aimee Bowles; granddaughter, Brandy Bowles and fiancé, Justin; two sisters, Shirley Martin (Frank) and Jenny Townsend (Paul); along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Betty retired after 42 years of service as a Roanoke County School Bus Driver. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

