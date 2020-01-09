December 26, 1939 January 7, 2020 Richard André Bower, 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Salem, Va. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1939 to George and Regea Bower in Troutville, Va. He was a United States Air Force veteran and was retired from Lewis Gale Hospital. André loved to spend time feeding his bluebirds, taking daily walks on the greenway, and watching NASCAR races on TV. He loved when his house was full of family and friends enjoying a meal and playing games. He was predeceased by his brothers, Bob, Lanny, and Paul Bower. André is survived by his wife, Margaret Jane "Janie" Bower; children, Kirk (Karla) Bower, George (Angie) Bower, Chris (Teri) Sowers, Lee Sowers, and Faye (Robert) Crute; grandchildren, Barret (Ginni), Kathlyn (Christopher), Samantha, Rachel (Colby), Ryne, Will, Maggie, and Peyton; great-grandchildren, Maddox and Ellis. Also surviving are a brother, Jerry Bower; a sister, Julie (Jake) Slusher; sisters-in-law, Brenda Bower, and Barbara (John) Ely; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and special friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 9 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home with Pastor Derek Lam officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem, Va.
Bower, Richard André
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Bower as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.