February 27, 1929 December 26, 2019 Russell Roy Bowen Jr., 90 of Lexington, entered heaven on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home. Born February 27, 1929 in Rockbridge County, a son of the late Russell Roy Bowen Sr. and Bessie Finley Serrett Bowen. In addition the his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughters, Allison Allen and Valerie Kohler; sisters, Christine Wills, Evelyn Sorrell, Nancy Simpson all of Lexington, Marjorie Wolfe of Buena Vista, and James Bowen of N.C. Russell was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was a member of the Lauderdale ARP Church and worked for the city of Lexington. Surviving is his wife, Annie Wilhelm Bowen; daughter, Victoria Clark; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bill Harris officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lauderdale ARP Church, 300 S. Main Street, Lexington, VA 24450 or Rockbridge Area Hospice, 315 Myers Street, Lexington, VA 24450. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
Bowen Jr., Russell Roy
