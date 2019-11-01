October 9, 1945 October 31, 2019 Gary William Bowen, 74, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, October 31, 2019. He was born on October 9, 1945, in Roanoke, Va., and was raised in Salem, Va. He fought a long and hard battle with Parkinson's Disease which was later followed by a diagnosis of prostate cancer. His family takes comfort that his weary body is now at rest in the presence of Jesus. After battling these illnesses his family is proud of him and believes he is a winner. Gary attended various Salem Elementary Schools and graduated from Andrew Lewis High School and especially enjoyed playing clarinet in the Andrew Lewis Band. He continued his education at Virginia Tech where he played clarinet in the Highty Tighties Marching and Concert Band. Gary earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1968 from Virginia Tech while working his way through school in the Co-op Engineering Program. He formally began his engineering career at General Electric in Salem as a Product Engineer and later as a System Engineer designing electrical controls for industrial applications. He enjoyed work assignments and travel for GE for over 30 years. After a lack of work at GE, Gary worked for Capco in Roanoke and Comm-Net Erickson in Lynchburg. He then rejoined GE and retired to take on part time work as a tax consultant at H&R Block. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church for 30 years. In his young adult life, he enjoyed serving as President of Roanoke's First Baptist Church single adult's ministry. Gary's faith and trust in Jesus was a true inspiration to his family. He was admired by his ability to love dearly and mightily. Gary met Mary Frances Carper on a blind date arranged by his aunt. They fell in love and were married December 11, 1976. Together they had two children who were raised attending First Baptist Church. Gary enjoyed his family and believed God had provided many blessings in the way of Christian parents, education, and job opportunities. He was proud that he was able to routinely donate blood to Red Cross Blood Drives. After their children left home, Gary and Frances became members at Cave Spring Baptist Church. He was especially fond of and thankful to Cave Spring Baptist Church for their ministry to him during his time of illness. Gary enjoyed spending his time with family, friends, and attending church worship services. Other favorite pass times included reading, listening to music, and most of all, cheering on his beloved Virginia Tech football team! The family would like to thank all the caregivers that have helped over the years, most especially, Wendy Burzanko. We would like to thank Kindred Home Health and Carilion Hospice for their support. The family would like to give a special thanks to Candice (Gary's daughter) who was able to provide the around-the-clock care (that gave the family peace in the assurance he was well cared for in his last months and days). Outstanding job! Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Zona Thomas Bowen, and father, Walter Emmitt Bowen. He is survived by his wife, Mary "Frances" Carper Bowen; his brother, Kenneth Bowen; his two daughters and their husbands, Jacqueline Leigh Bowen (St.Clair) and Jack St.Clair II of Haymarket, Va., and Candice Kay Bowen (Underwood) and Christopher Underwood of Roanoke; five grandchildren, Sierra Leigh Bowen, Caleb Mark Underwood, Blake Joshua Underwood, Jonathan William St.Clair, and Mary Anna St.Clair; his brother-in-law, Don Carper; along with multiple nephews and other extended family members. Visitation Services will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Cave Spring Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Sherwood Burial Park, Salem, Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
