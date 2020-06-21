June 18, 1931 June 19, 2020 Richard Granville Boush, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born on June 18, 1931, in Bristol, Tennessee, to James Trammel and Kathleen Beidleman Boush. Richard attended Roanoke Catholic Schools and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railway after 30 years of service. Richard was predeceased by his brothers, James P. and Charles E. Boush. Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Geraldine Smith Boush; five children, Vickie Webb (Jacob), Donna Kirby (Jack), Michael Boush, Mark Boush, and Melissa Robins (Raymond); nine grandchildren, Scott Hammersley, Jessica Lorton (Brent), Jennifer Atkinson (Robert), Heather Snyder (Brandon), Allison Clary (Stephen), Emily Ross (Tyler), Aaron Boush, M. Granville Boush, and Rachel Robins; and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Saint Andrew's Catholic Church with Father Kevin Segerblom officiating. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard BOUSH as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.