December 4, 1943 March 18, 2020 Amazing mother and grandmother, dedicated friend and family member, Madeline Alexander Bounds, 76, of Roanoke, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born on December 4, 1943, in Washington, D.C., and was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank R. Alexander and her granddaughter, Meredith Fisher Bounds. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, the Honorable Joseph Phillips Bounds; her brother, Jerry Alexander of Camden, S.C.; her daughter, Ashleigh Bounds Loewy of Montclair, N.J., son-in-law, Raymond Loewy, and grandchildren, Nate and Harper Loewy; her son, Alec Bounds of Roswell, Ga., daughter-in-law, Alison Bounds, and grandchildren, Wyatt and Landon Bounds; her daughter, Amanda Bounds Leffel of Roanoke, son-in-law, Scott Leffel, and grandchildren, Stockton and Fisher Leffel. A private family service will be held with the Reverend Eric C. Long at St. John's Episcopal Church. A memorial service and celebration of her amazing life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Saint Francis Service Dogs at http://www.saintfrancisdogs.org/ or to Family Service of Roanoke Valley at https://fsrv.org/. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

