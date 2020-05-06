December 30, 1986 April 28, 2020 Shannon Nicole Boulware of Charlotte, N.C., transitioned this life into the arms of Jesus on April 28, 2020, after injuries sustained from an automobile accident at the age of 33. She was born in Washington, D.C., on December 30, 1986, to Joyce A. Boulware. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Lenoir-Rhyne University in sports management. She was a loving daughter, mother, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Madge B. Twine; grandmother, Callie T. Simmons; special dad, Vernon G. Dudley; aunt, Frances L. Young; and great uncle, Bobby B. Twine. She leaves behind a loving mother, Joyce A. Boulware; her beautiful son, Je'Kari Alijah Boulware; brother, Winthrop "Scooter" Boulware (Melissa); devoted boyfriend, Jeffrey Mewborn; aunt, Mel Dudley; uncle, Buck Simmons (Mitzi); great aunt, Alma Twine; great uncle, Alfred Twine (Virginia); cousins, Zack and Mackenlee Simmons, and Marisa Young; Je'Kari's godmother, Michelle Turner; Je'Kari's godfather, Tony Wheaton; special friends, Shayna McGuinn, Toni Scott, Ashley R. Pearson, Siedah R. Ford, Jamie Mewborn, and Hannah Lunt; and too many close friends to mention. The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Valley Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 12 p.m. at East Hill Cemetery, in Salem, Va., with the Rev. Harland Brown officiating. Shannon is entrusted to

