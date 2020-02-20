February 19, 2020 Donald Ray "Don" Bouldin, 70, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

