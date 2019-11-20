BOSTIC Ronald H. November 17, 2019 Ronald H. Bostic, 75, of New Castle, Va. went to be the Lord and his loving wife Sunday, November 17, 2019. Ronnie (Popcorn) was an avid bear hunter for over 30 years. He loved the outdoors, farming, his children, grandchildren, and his dog Po. He is preceded in death by his loving wife; Marta Bea Bostic, parents; Oswald and Petrice (Pet) Bostic, brother; Henry Bostic. Survived by daughter; Nicole Bell, Son and daughter-in-law; Monte and Michele Bostic, grandchildren; Layton and Cheyanne Bell, Aiden Jones, sister and brother-in-law; Debbie and Pat Myers, brothers and sisters-in-law; Cecil and Brenda Bostic, David and Ann Bostic. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Paitsel Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Bowman officiating. Interment will follow at Huffman Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Paitsel Funeral Home. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com
Breaking
spotlight
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.