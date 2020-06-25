June 23, 2020 Doris O. Borsum, 94, of Roanoke, Va. and formerly of Lynchburg, Va., passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was born on August 9, 1925, daughter of the late Vernon and Ruby Townsend. Doris was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Borsum; son-in-law, Kent Agnew; and grandson, Will Agnew. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Agnew and Donna Garwood (Jim); grandchildren, Dan Agnew and Jeanette Hartsel; and great-grandchildren, Alisa, Ken, Emily, Jubal and Juniper. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 9 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris BORSUM as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.