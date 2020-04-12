April 9, 2020 John William "Bill" Booze, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Flora Booze, and a brother, Thomas E. Booze. Bill served in the United States Navy for five years before embarking on a 33-year career with General Electric, from which he retired in 1995. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for many years with his wife. Bill's love for Smith Mountain Lake led to 35 years of camping at Indian Ridge Campground. He is survived by his wife, Gay Cook Booze; son and daughter-in-law, William R. and Ruby Booze; daughter and son-in-law, Catherine Marie and Brian Weikel; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth B. Ferguson; a brother, Richard L. Booze; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to your favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Hospital or to Relay For Life of Virginia Blue Ridge - Team Hope and Cure Helpers. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
