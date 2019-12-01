BOOTHE Opal Deans January 26, 1921 November 28, 2019 Opal Deans Boothe, 98, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. A native of Wilson, N.C. she was the wife of the late Warren C. Boothe Sr. and the daughter of Jesse and Eva Deans, both deceased. Opal was a member of West Salem Baptist Church. She was in the restaurant business with her husband in the Salem area. Her eyes and hearing started to fade but her mind remained sharp. She is survived by her daughter, Jeri Elizabeth Lane; her granddaughter, Daphne Gladden (Ervin); great-granddaughter, Kelly Sweet (Shawn); great-great-grandson, Parker Sweet; daughter-in-law, Dot Boothe; special niece, Bobby Haynes from Chesapeake, Va.; and nephew, Robert Twine who was always only a phone call away. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jack Boothe; grandson, Conley Warren Lane; son-in-law, James Conley Lane; four brothers, Brockie, Boss (MG), Boots (John) and Jay; and three sisters, Bell, Katie, and Mary Francis. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. until Noon. A funeral service will be held in the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Salem at Noon on Monday by Pastor Marshall Allen. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. During a private conversation she mentioned going home on Thanksgiving, and she did as she said. Family was everything to mom and she was always ready to help. I can hear her singing at night Roy Rogers "Happy trails to you until we meet again" "Happy trails to you keep smiling until then".

