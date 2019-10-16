BOOTHE, James Melvin October 14, 2019 James Melvin (Jim) Boothe, 64, of Troutville, Va., passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Boothe. Jim is survived by his soulmate, best friend, love of his life…….his bride, Glenna, of 46 wonderful years; his son, Christopher "C.J." Boothe, his pride and joy and greatest achievement, of Daleville, Va.; his mother, Madeline Boothe; his brother, Jeff (Sherry) Boothe; his brother-in-law, Dennis Walls; his sisters-in-law, Cindy (Russ) Jones, Connie Huskey, and Robin Walls; special friend, Crystal Worley; numerous nieces, nephews, family members and beloved friends. A graduate of Northside High School and Virginia Western Community College, he began his career with Roanoke City Schools from 1974 to 1976. Jim then started a career with Lowes which spanned from 1976 until 2019. At the beginning of his career with Lowes, he was in the warehouse and was then promoted to installed sales. In 1982, after selling one million dollars in revenue, Jim was named "Installed Salesman of the Year." He was then promoted to contractor sales and in 1987, he became Lowes Contractor Sales Manager. In 1983, Jim became the first Lowes Store Manager of the Contractor Yard in Roanoke. He has been named the oldest active Lowes member with the Roanoke Home Builders Association. Jim remained a proud member of the Home Builders Association of the Roanoke Valley. Jim had the distinguished honor of being selected by Lowes to wear the prestigious "Ring of Honor," always displaying it proudly. In 1999, Jim was inducted into the Double-Digit Comp Club with Lowes. After his retirement from Lowes, Jim and his son, C.J., worked for Park Place Construction. Jim was the project manager developing the "Lands End Community" of Smith Mountain Lake. In 2002, he returned to Lowes as a part-time employee where he enjoyed working with his Lowes family helping others. From 1975 to 1986 Jim served in the Hollins Volunteer Fire Company Station #5. He was a lifelong supporter of volunteer fire and rescue. Jim greatly enjoyed drag racing his 1967 Camaro, "The Bullet," making numerous friends, and race buddies over the years. He and Glenna enjoyed camping and meeting new people. Jim greatly enjoyed giving his time to others while helping them with anything they asked him to do. The family greatly appreciates all of the cards, text, messages food and visitors during this time of grief. Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel and on Saturday from 2 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department Company #2, P.O. Box 609, Troutville, VA 24175. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
