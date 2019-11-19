BOOTHE Cecil Willard December 1, 1931 November 18, 2019 Cecil Willard Boothe, 87, of Blacksburg, Va., died, Monday, November 18, 2019, at his home. He was born in Floyd County, Va., on December 1, 1931 to the late Austin Giles and Lilly May Brogan Boothe. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Emogene Morris Boothe. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Randy Mullins; son and daughter-in-law, Aubrey Austin and Lisa Boothe; grandchildren, Amanda, Scott, Cole, Brandi; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Dessie Boothe, Barbara Ann Richardson; brother and sister-in-law, Hassell and Ruth Boothe. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Collins officiating. Interment will follow at North Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.