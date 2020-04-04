April 2, 2020 Bunah Priscilla Angle Boothe, 96, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was a member of Oak Grove Church of the Brethren. Bunah was retired from Chas Lunford and Sons after 32 years of service. She loved God, her church, family and dearest friends and loved to do handwork, crossword puzzles, read and work with flowers and plants. Bunah was a member of American Business Women's Association with dual membership in Roanoke and Punta Gorda, Fla. She was a member of Insurance Women's Organization both local and national. Bunah was involved for many years with the Miss Virginia Pageant. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Boothe; parents, John and Ethel Angle; brothers, Carl (Gladys) Angle and Cleophas (Dorothy) Angle. Bunah is survived by her nephews, David (Betty, deceased) Angle, Dale (Mary Ann) Angle, Dean (Denise) Angle, and Glen (Carol) Angle; and niece, Audrey (Marlin) Mohler. The family would like to especially thank Harmony Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for all their loving care. A private graveside will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will hold a private visitation on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
