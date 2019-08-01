July 30, 2019 Peggy Ann Gillispie Booth of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. A Time of Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Funeral Service beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

