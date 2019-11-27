November 25, 2019 Michael Todd Booth, 55, of Montvale, Va., passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 3035 Mount Pleasant Blvd., SE, Roanoke, VA 24014. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

