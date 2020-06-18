September 15, 1958 April 27, 2020 Kathy Hughes Booth, 61, of Catawba, passed away at home on Monday, April 27, 2020, after a very recent diagnosis of late stage cancer. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Hallie Hughes, Lamah and Pearl Crawford; daughter, Miranda Stebar Holland; and brother, Robert Kevin Hughes. Kathy is survived by parents, Harold and Jo Hughes, Shirley and Philip Coffey; close friend, Faron Sarver; sisters, Lori and Harless Ratcliffe Jr., Susan and Greg Ellis; grandchildren, Zachary Tickle and Ryleigh Gilmore; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family visitation will be held from 10:30 until 11 a.m. with the memorial service following on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Community Church, 1923 E Main St., Salem. The family requests attendees to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathy Booth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.