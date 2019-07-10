BOOTH Joe Douglas April 24, 1929 July 7, 2019 Joe Douglas Booth, 90, of Vinton, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born April 24, 1929, to the late Claud B. and Marie McGhee Booth. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Dooley Booth; daughter and son-in-law, Trina and Eddie Williams; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Linda Booth; four granddaughters; and eight great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday July 11, 2019 in MT. View Cemetery of Vinton, Virginia. Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services entrusted with arrangements.

