January 2, 2020 Daniel Sterling Booth, 78, of Vinton, Va., died on Thursday, January 2, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Lighthouse Bible Church, Vinton. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
BOOTH, Daniel Sterling
