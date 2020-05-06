May 4, 2020 Shirley Sink Boone of Garden City, Virginia, went home on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was a much beloved wife of 65 years to Ken Boone and mother to Cathy Boone-Tabor, Ken Boone II (Denise) and Chris Boone (Marty). The picture shown above was taken at our 50th Surprise Wedding Anniversary given by our children. Shirley had a special place in her heart for her daughters-in-law, Denise Boone and Marty Boone, and her special sister-in-law, Shirley Boone (Charles, deceased). She was a special grandmother to her seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Shirley and her Navy wives alone chartered a plane and flew from Alameda, California to Hong Kong to visit their husbands while their husbands ship, the USS Oriskany was in port. She was a member of Riverdale Baptist Church and enjoyed travels with her husband and children. There will be no formal services due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, however, a memorial service will be conducted at a later date. The family requests memorial contributions be made in honor of Shirley to Riverdale Baptist Church, 1624 Edgerton Avenue, SE, Roanoke, VA 24014. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
