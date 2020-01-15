October 22, 1942 January 12, 2020 G. Ray Boone, 77, said, "Sold to the highest bidder…" for the last time and took his final ride through this life, saluting his friends and family along the way. He was born in Rocky Mount, Va., on October 22, 1942. He was a loving father to Tony Boone (Lisa), Todd Boone (Carman), Trenda Boone (Chad), and Tama Rios (Jesse); son of Glenn and Virginia; brother to Jimmy (Becky), Larry (Barb), Garey (Marilyn), Judy Layman (David), and Susan Hubbard (Glenn); caring uncle, cousin, grandfather and great-grandfather to many; and Jean Boone, the mother of his children. C.B. Reynolds was his lifelong friend, supporting all of his adventures and endeavors with love and encouragement. Ray was so fortunate to have the many caregivers loving and spoiling him while keeping him healthy and safe. In their own words of describing our dad: he was loving, hard-headed, encouraging, strong-willed, determined, sweet, full of strength, independent, and gentle with a contagious smile. We are forever grateful to all the medical advisors over the past couple of years. And a very special thank-you to Dr. John Boone for his patience and tender touch as he guided us through this journey with dad. Ray wore many hats in his life. He was an accountant, auctioneer, collector, as well as a member of several board of directors over the years. Come share stories and love with the family from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Redeeming Life Church, 19295 Virgil H. Goode Hwy, Rocky Mount. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Redeeming Life Church with Billy Boone officiating. He will be laid to rest at Mountain View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Southwest Va. Antique Power Festival http://www.svapf.org,70 S Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, or Va. Auctioneer's Association https://www.vaa.org, 48 N. Emerson Ave, Suite 300, Greenwood, IN 46143 which were near and dear to dad's life and heart. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
