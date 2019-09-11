BONN Thomas L. September 9, 2019 Pastor Thomas L. Bonn, 82, of Christiansburg, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 9, 2019. He established and pastored several churches in the New River Valley. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret Bonn; brothers, James and William Bonn; and granddaughter, Hillary Bonn. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Elsie; sons, Tim Bonn (Sherry) and John Bonn; grandson, Charles Bonn (Lauren) of La Plata, Md.; several cousins; and two nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel with Pastor Dewey Weaver officiating, and Justin Lucas, Don Woodard, and James Henigan assisting. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Old Paths Baptist Church, Radford. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com.
