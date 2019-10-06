April 13, 1968 October 1, 2019 Michael Wayne Bonham, 51, of Roanoke, Va., died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Mike was born on April 13, 1968. He was the son of the late Donald Ray and Donna Austin Bonham. Mike was preceded in death by his Pawpaw, Ira E. Austin Jr. He is survived by the love of his life, Winona Doyle; his beautiful daughter, Madison Bonham; his grandmother, Maxine Hall Austin; sisters, Melissa Gibson and Angela Petty; cousin and best friend, Scott Jones; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

