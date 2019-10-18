BONDURANT Rebecca Hale May 29, 1952 October 17, 2019 Rebecca Hale Bondurant, 67, died peacefully in her home the morning of Thursday, October 17, 2019, with her devoted husband of 38 years, William Hix Bondurant, by her side. In her final days, Becca rested in her home surrounded by those she loved dearly. In addition to her husband, Becca is survived by her mother, Nancy H. Flippo; her daughters and grandchildren, Julie and Mitch Herman and their son, Blake; Jennifer and Katie Bondurant and their children Paul and Lilah Kate; her siblings and their spouses, Dinah (Kurt) Gottschalk, Eddie (Kathy) Hale, Lori Fox, Elizabeth (Michael) Rose; her caregivers Barbara Duncan and Donna Cline; as well as many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews, and other extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, William "Bill" Hale, step-father, Charles W. Flippo, and mother-and father-in-law, Lillian and Hix Bondurant. Becca spent the majority of her childhood in Radford before attending Madison College to study Education. She returned to Radford in 1978, where she began teaching at Kuhn Barnett Elementary School. It was there, across the teacher lunch table, that she met her sweetheart, the band director. Bill and Becca began their romance as young teachers, passionate about improving their community through the impact of education. They married in 1980. Becca retired from teaching in Radford Schools in 2012, after a successful and enjoyable career. Though Becca loved being a teacher, her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was generous with her time, always available to listen, laugh, or cry. She was selfless in caring for her family and was happiest with her loved ones near. She sat in gratitude for a lifetime of beautiful shared moments with her family. Becca will be remembered as kind and gentle, curious, and deeply intelligent. She will be remembered as a beloved spouse and adored mother and grandmother. As the plaque at her bedside appropriately read, "Never was there a Mom as loved as you." The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on the evening of Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Grove United Methodist Church in Radford. Funeral services will be held the following morning at 11 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 also at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Radford HS Band Boosters, at P.O. Box 1627, Radford, Va. 24143, or Lamplighters at P.O. Box 827, Radford, Va. 24143. The Bondurant family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
