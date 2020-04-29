April 25, 2020 Mr. Robert Lee "Bobby" Bonds Jr., 62, of Goodview, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at Serenity. Friends may view the remains until 2 until 6 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the funeral home and the interment will be in Greenspring Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Bonds, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.