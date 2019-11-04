BONDS John Lee May 18, 1930 October 28, 2019 John Lee (Buncy) Bonds, 89, of Goodview, Va., passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.