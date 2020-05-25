August 26, 1952 May 22, 2020 Douglas A. Bonds "Paw Paw", age 67, of Vinton, departed this life on Friday, May 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born on August 26, 1952, to the late John and Loretta Bonds. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jimmie English; special brother-in-law, Reggie Bowles; and a special uncle, Ronald Gray. Douglas was employed for twenty-six years at Singer Furniture and at his current job, ITT/Excelis for twenty-two years. He was always smiling and never met a stranger. His family was his whole world. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's ball games. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Bonds of Vinton; daughter, Tonya Harris (George); three grandchildren, Olivia, Kenzie and Grayson Harris, all of Salem; two sons, Kevin Bonds (Jessica Miles) of Salem, and Mike Eggleston of Moneta; brothers, Lee Marvin Bonds (Debbie) and Lyndale Bonds, both of Moneta; sisters, Robbie English, Littie English, Irene Mayo, Lucy Kasey, Shirley Bonds, Molly Bonds, Carolyn Jones (Gerry) and Brenda Bonds, all of Moneta; mother-in-law, Lovelene Semones (William) of Roanoke; sister-in-law, Sandy Bowles of Nashville, Tenn.; brothers-in-law, Steve Bowles (Pam) of Vinton, and Michael Semones of Nashville, Tenn.; special aunt, Lorretta Gray "Gaynelle" of Vinton; special friends, John Johnson and James English; and other relatives and friends. Graveside services for Mr. Bonds will be private. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

